CBI opposes removing Swarana Kanta Sharma from Delhi liquor case
India
The CBI is not on board with a request to remove Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma from the Delhi liquor policy case.
Arvind Kejriwal and others wanted her out because she attended a seminar by a lawyers' group, but the CBI says that does not mean she is biased.
CBI defends judges, challenges Kejriwal ruling
The agency argues that if judges had to step aside just for attending events, hardly anyone could hear cases involving politicians.
They are also challenging the earlier court decision that let Kejriwal and others off the hook.
The High Court will look into all this.