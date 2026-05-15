CBI probes 4 missing Rajasthan medical students over NEET leak
The Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, is investigating four missing medical students from Rajasthan, all linked to the NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) paper leak case.
These students, Palak, Pragati, Sonia, and Gunjan, are part of the Biwal family under investigation.
They had landed spots in top colleges like SMS Medical College in Jaipur, Dausa Medical College, a college in Mumbai, and Banaras Medical College.
CBI alleges Biwal shared NEET papers
The CBI believes the Biwal family got hold of leaked NEET papers for their children and shared them with coaching centers in Sikar.
Searches at their home turned up key documents and digital evidence.
The probe has also widened after a Pune lecturer was arrested for allegedly leaking questions through National Testing Agency contacts, making this scandal even bigger than first thought.