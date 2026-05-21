CBI probes NEET-UG paper leak involving expert Manisha Gurunath Mandhare

Investigators allege Mandhare leaked questions

Investigators say Mandhare may have teamed up with two others to leak questions for money and even held coaching sessions at her home before the exam.

Despite the National Testing Agency's efforts to keep things secure by limiting who saw the paper, paper-leak allegations continued.

Manisha Gurunath Mandhare was taken to Pune to identify the places where classes were held and confront some alleged students.