CBI probes NEET-UG paper leak involving expert Manisha Gurunath Mandhare
The Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, is digging into the alleged leak of this year's NEET-UG question paper, which led to the exam being canceled for about 2.2 million candidates.
Biology subject expert Manisha Gurunath Mandhare is at the center of the probe: she helped set the paper and translated questions from the Botany and Zoology sections, raising suspicions about her dual role.
Investigators allege Mandhare leaked questions
Investigators say Mandhare may have teamed up with two others to leak questions for money and even held coaching sessions at her home before the exam.
Despite the National Testing Agency's efforts to keep things secure by limiting who saw the paper, paper-leak allegations continued.
Manisha Gurunath Mandhare was taken to Pune to identify the places where classes were held and confront some alleged students.