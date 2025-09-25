More trouble for Sonam Wangchuk as CBI probes his institute 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting a preliminary inquiry to probe Ladakh-based activist Sonam Wangchuk and his Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL) for alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). The investigation was initiated about two months ago on a reference from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), according to the Hindustan Times. No FIR has been filed yet.

CBI Team visited HIAL and SECMOL Wangchuk told PTI that a CBI team came with "an order" approximately 10 days ago, claiming to be acting on a complaint from the MHA on alleged Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) violations at the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh. The team visited HIAL and the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), seeking details of foreign funds received by them between 2022 and 2024.

Allegations CBI's inquiry into foreign funding "The order said we have not taken clearance under FCRA to receive foreign funds. We don't want to be dependent on foreign funds, but we export our knowledge and raise revenue. In three such instances, they thought it was foreign contribution," Wangchuk claimed. He stated that the complaint related to service agreements with taxes paid to the government. They referred to India exporting knowledge to the United Nations, a Swiss university, and an Italian organization, he claimed.

Inquiry scope Wangchuk's allegations against authorities Wangchuk also alleged that the CBI's inquiry extended beyond its mandated period. He claimed they asked for accounts from 2021 and 2020, and documents from a school outside the complaint's purview. "Then they went to our school asking for various documents outside their mandate period and a school outside the complaint's purview," Wangchuk alleged. The activist said local police first filed a sedition case against him, followed by an order to vacate HIAL's land due to non-payment of lease amounts.