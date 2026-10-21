CBI re-registers Pubjab drug activist's murder case after family's push
What's the story
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case in the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota. The decision comes after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann announced the transfer of the investigation to the central agency on Tuesday following the family's demand for it. Jhota was shot dead on October 13 inside a medical store in Mansa's busy marketplace after the activist questioned the drug store owner about selling drugs to an elderly man.
Investigation transfer
Jhota was shot by medical store owner
The CBI team reached Mansa Police Station on Tuesday night to take over records and seizures.
The CBI Team, led by a senior DIG, will be examining them.
Ashwani Kumar, the owner of the medical store, was arrested from Salasar in Rajasthan.
CM Mann had announced on Tuesday that his government has accepted Jhota's family's demand for a CBI probe.
"We stand firmly with the father and the family of Parvinder Singh Jhota, who was fighting against drugs," he said.
Unresolved case
Jhota's family demands justice before cremation
The shooting captured on Facebook Live triggered a political row in Punjab, which is due to hold Assembly elections early next year.
Even seven days after Jhota was shot dead, his post-mortem examination and cremation had not taken place, with family and supporters refusing to allow the last rites until they received justice.
They have been protesting since the killing.
Political response
AAP leader welcomes decision
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia has welcomed the decision to transfer the case to CBI.
Punjab cabinet minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the government's anti-drug campaign would continue and state police had already acted against those accused in this case.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed Mann's decision but criticized him for not handing over two other drug-related cases to CBI.