CBI re-registers Pubjab drug activist's murder case after family's push

The CBI team reached Mansa Police Station on Tuesday night to take over records and seizures.

The CBI Team, led by a senior DIG, will be examining them.

Ashwani Kumar, the owner of the medical store, was arrested from Salasar in Rajasthan.

CM Mann had announced on Tuesday that his government has accepted Jhota's family's demand for a CBI probe.

"We stand firmly with the father and the family of Parvinder Singh Jhota, who was fighting against drugs," he said.