CBI uncovers ₹1,000cr siphoned from Haryana government accounts this year

CBI arrests 15 accused, investigation completed

Investigators found the money was allegedly moved from government accounts at IDFC FIRST Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank in Chandigarh.

The 15 accused include bank staff, Haryana government employees, two shell entities along with their three partners/directors, and one private individual.

All have been arrested and are now in judicial custody.

The CBI says its investigation has been completed.