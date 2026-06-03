CBSE blocks 3.8 million packet DoS attack on its website
India
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) just blocked a major cyberattack on its website.
The attack tried to flood the site with a 3.8-million-packet denial-of-service (DoS) attack, but CBSE's systems held up, so no one lost access or faced delays.
CBSE addressing glitches and marking errors
After some complaints about technical glitches and marking errors, CBSE says it is working hard to make the portal stronger and more reliable.
Its tech teams are monitoring things closely, implementing improvements, and promising a smoother experience for everyone, especially during those high-stress result times.