CBSE Class 12 students question OSM fairness, board defends process
India
CBSE Class 12 students are frustrated with the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, saying blurry and poorly scanned answer sheets have made them doubt the fairness of their results.
The board, though, says its process is solid.
Portal glitches hinder access to scans
Glitches on the re-evaluation portal, like login failures and payment errors, have made it tough for students to access their scanned sheets.
Many have posted online about rotated pages and unreadable text, leading to calls for grace marks or changes in policy.
CBSE says it has processed 1,27,146 applications for obtaining scanned answer books so far.