CBSE likely to announce Class 10 seconds board results 2026
India
CBSE is set to announce the Class 10 Second Board Results for 2026 soon, most likely by late June, though the exact date isn't out yet.
The exams ran from May 15 to May 21, and you'll need at least 33% in every subject to pass.
Check results on official CBSE sites
You can check your results on cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, or results.cbse.nic.in using your roll number, school number, and admit card ID.
Your marksheet will show your name, roll number, theory and practical scores (theory papers are mostly out of 80 marks, practicals out of 100), plus grades based on CBSE's nine-point system (A1 for top scores down to D2).
If you score below 33% in any subject, you'll have another shot at the exam.