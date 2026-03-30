CBSE likely to announce Class 12 result 2026 by mid-May

Class 12 multiple-channel results 33% each

Besides the website, you can get your result through SMS, IVRS, DigiLocker, or the UMANG app.

Remember: you'll need at least 33% in each subject (including theory and practicals) to pass.

The results are important for planning your next steps after exams kicked off on February 17, 2026, so keep a printout for reference once they're out.