CBSE likely to announce Class 12 result 2026 by mid-May
India
CBSE is expected to announce Class 12 Result 2026 by mid-May.
You'll be able to check your scores online at results.cbse.nic.in; just have your roll number, admit card ID, and school number handy.
Class 12 multiple-channel results 33% each
Besides the website, you can get your result through SMS, IVRS, DigiLocker, or the UMANG app.
Remember: you'll need at least 33% in each subject (including theory and practicals) to pass.
The results are important for planning your next steps after exams kicked off on February 17, 2026, so keep a printout for reference once they're out.