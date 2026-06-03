CBSE opens Class 12 verification portal, nearly 40,000 students applied
India
CBSE just opened its online portal for Class 12 answer sheet verification and re-evaluation, and nearly 40,000 students jumped on it within the first day.
The portal lets you flag issues like missing pages, blurry scans, or ask for specific answers to be checked again.
If you want to apply, don't wait—June 6 is the last date.
CBSE portal fees and cyberattacks
You log in with your Aadhaar and pay fees digitally (₹100 per answer book for verification, ₹25 per question for re-evaluation).
The rush was so intense that the portal got hit by cyberattacks: 1.5 million hits within two minutes and more than one lakh attempts at unauthorized file access, but CBSE says they've tightened security and are monitoring things closely.