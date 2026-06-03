CBSE opens Class 12 verification portal, nearly 40,000 students applied India Jun 03, 2026

CBSE just opened its online portal for Class 12 answer sheet verification and re-evaluation, and nearly 40,000 students jumped on it within the first day.

The portal lets you flag issues like missing pages, blurry scans, or ask for specific answers to be checked again.

If you want to apply, don't wait—June 6 is the last date.