CBSE schedules Class 12 supplementary exam for July 15 2026
India
Missed the mark or just want to boost your score? CBSE's Class 12 supplementary exam is set for July 15, 2026.
Regular students should apply through their schools, while private candidates can sign up online.
Eligibility, June 2 submissions, no changes
You're eligible if you want to improve one subject, landed in the Compartment category this year, or are using your last shot from 2025.
Schools start submitting candidate lists on June 2 at cbse.gov.in. Don't miss the deadline!
Also, no changes to names or subjects are allowed once submitted.