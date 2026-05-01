CBSE to declare Class 12 results 3rd week May 2026

Supplementary exam expected in July

To pass, you'll need at least 33% in both theory and practicals, separately.

If you don't clear a subject, there's expected to be a supplementary exam in July.

Results will also be available via SMS and apps, so no worries if your internet is slow.

DigiLocker will give you an official digital mark sheet that colleges accept; just keep your roll number and details handy when checking online.