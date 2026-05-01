CBSE to declare Class 12 results 3rd week May 2026
India
CBSE is set to announce Class 12 results by the third week of May 2026.
You'll be able to check your scores on results.cbse.nic.in, the UMANG app, or DigiLocker.
This year's exams ran from February 17 to April 10, and CBSE used on-screen marking.
Supplementary exam expected in July
To pass, you'll need at least 33% in both theory and practicals, separately.
If you don't clear a subject, there's expected to be a supplementary exam in July.
Results will also be available via SMS and apps, so no worries if your internet is slow.
DigiLocker will give you an official digital mark sheet that colleges accept; just keep your roll number and details handy when checking online.