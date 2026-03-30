CBSE to release CTET February 2026 results for teacher eligibility
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to release the CTET February 2026 results, likely by late March or early April.
If you took the exam, keep checking ctet.nic.in: the announcement could come any day now.
CTET is a qualifying exam for candidates seeking eligibility to teach Classes one through eight in schools that accept CTET scores.
CTET requires 60% with lifetime certificate
You'll need at least 60% (that's 90 out of 150 marks) to clear CTET, though SC, ST, OBC, and candidates with disabilities might get some relaxation as per rules.
The best part? If you qualify, your CTET certificate is valid for life, so you can apply for teaching jobs whenever you're ready.
Just remember: passing makes you eligible to apply but doesn't guarantee a job: higher scores can help boost your chances!