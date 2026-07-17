CCTV shows stray dogs attack 7-year-old outside Gondia, Maharashtra home
India
A seven-year-old girl in Gondia, Maharashtra, was attacked by a group of stray dogs right outside her home while she was leaving for school.
CCTV footage shows the dogs rushing toward her and knocking her down near Ring Road in Ward No. Four.
Neighbor rescues 7-year-old, residents urge action
Luckily, a neighbor heard her cries and stepped in, chasing the dogs away before things got worse.
The girl has minor injuries and is being treated at a private hospital; her family says she's still shaken up.
This incident has sparked fresh worries among locals about the growing problem of stray dog attacks in Gondia, with many residents urging authorities to take action.