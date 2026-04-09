Ceasefire enables 1,200 Kashmiri students to return home from Iran India Apr 09, 2026

A recent ceasefire between the US and Iran is finally letting 1,200 Kashmiri students come back home.

Most have already reached Jammu and Kashmir, while the last 100 are on their way via Azerbaijan and should land in New Delhi by April 10, 2026.

The evacuation was a team effort by the JK Student Association, India's Ministry of External Affairs, and the embassy in Tehran.