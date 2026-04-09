Ceasefire enables 1,200 Kashmiri students to return home from Iran
A recent ceasefire between the US and Iran is finally letting 1,200 Kashmiri students come back home.
Most have already reached Jammu and Kashmir, while the last 100 are on their way via Azerbaijan and should land in New Delhi by April 10, 2026.
The evacuation was a team effort by the JK Student Association, India's Ministry of External Affairs, and the embassy in Tehran.
MBBS in Iran costs ₹20-30L
Iran has become a go-to for medical studies, mainly because MBBS courses there cost ₹20-30 lakh, much less than private colleges in India.
Over 1,500 Kashmiri students head to Iran each year for affordable education and cultural comfort.
Still, with tensions high, everyone's hoping this ceasefire holds so they can finish their degrees without more drama or uncertainty about their future.