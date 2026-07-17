Ceiling collapses at Gardenia Gateway Sector 75 Noida, tenant escapes
India
A ceiling suddenly crashed down in a Noida apartment at Gardenia Gateway, Sector 75, on July 16, 2026.
Thankfully, the tenant had just left the room before plaster and concrete landed on their bed (talk about a close call).
The incident has made people question how safe and well-built these apartments really are.
Noida residents block repairs, demand inspection
After the collapse, residents blocked repair crews and called for a full inspection of the complex.
Online, folks pointed out issues like missing steel supports and poor cement quality.
Some even warned that Noida apartments are a "death trap" and advised buyers to think twice before investing in properties costing ₹70 lakh to ₹2 crore.