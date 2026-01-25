'Celebrate voting like birthdays': PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat (monthly radio program)
On his Mann Ki Baat radio show, PM Modi encouraged everyone turning 18 to register as voters—saying we should "celebrate a young person's first experience of voting with the same enthusiasm as a birthday."
The episode lined up with National Voters's Day and also marked 10 years of Start-up India.
Why it matters:
Modi highlighted how young people are powering India's booming start-up scene, especially in fields like AI, green hydrogen, and space tech.
He thanked the makers of the Constitution and grassroots election workers for keeping democracy strong.
Focus on quality:
He urged young entrepreneurs to aim for "make excellence our benchmark" in their start-ups—basically, make things that are top-notch.
Modi's message: focus on excellence over just hitting minimum standards.