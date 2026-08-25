'Major turning point': PM Modi marks 10 years of UPI

The UPI platform has witnessed phenomenal growth over the years. According to the Union Finance Ministry, annual transaction volume skyrocketed from 1.78 crore in FY 2016-17 to over 24,162 crore in FY 2025-26, an almost 13,000-fold increase.

Transaction value also surged from ₹0.07 lakh crore to around ₹314 lakh crore during this period.

The interface is now accepted in 11 countries, including Greece and Maldives, making it a global player in real-time payments systems.