Celebrations across Kashmir valley after Iran ceasefire announcement 

Local residents expressed pride in Iran's resilience against US pressure. Hadi Abbas, a local resident, praised the Iranian people's determination despite threats from President Donald Trump . "We are celebrating today, especially in light of the...warning from Donald Trump, who demanded that Iran surrender or sign a deal, threatening destruction otherwise. But...the people of Iran stood firm. They came out into the streets, even gathering at places that were reportedly targeted, and declared they would never bow their heads before oppression."

Support efforts

Shia community's support for Iran

The Shia community in Kashmir has been particularly vocal in its support for Iran. Residents donated crores of rupees to support efforts, which were acknowledged by Iran's representatives in India. Support for Iran was also seen in Ladakh, where residents have been collecting donations for the victims of the ongoing conflict in Iran. In a unique gesture, an egg was auctioned for ₹25,000. "It sends a message...that children in Iran are being subjected to so much oppression," the buyer said.