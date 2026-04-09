Center tells SC it backs Sabarimala restriction citing male superiority
The Center told the Supreme Court it still supports restricting menstruating women from entering Kerala's Sabarimala temple, saying the 2018 ruling that lifted the ban was based on the assumption that men are superior and women are on a lower pedestal.
Chief Justice Surya Kant is leading a nine-judge bench on the case, with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta pointing out that some temples also bar men, so it's not just about excluding women.
SC considers religion and gender equality
To show gender-specific customs exist in Hinduism, the Center mentioned rituals like men dressing as women at Kottankulangara Sree Devi Temple.
Government lawyers argued that public morality (not just past court views) should shape these practices.
This case is part of a bigger debate: can religious freedom and gender equality fit together?
The court is now looking at broader issues on freedom across religions and whether they can be decided without facts of the particular case.