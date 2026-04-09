Center tells SC it backs Sabarimala restriction citing male superiority

SC considers religion and gender equality

To show gender-specific customs exist in Hinduism, the Center mentioned rituals like men dressing as women at Kottankulangara Sree Devi Temple.

Government lawyers argued that public morality (not just past court views) should shape these practices.

This case is part of a bigger debate: can religious freedom and gender equality fit together?

The court is now looking at broader issues on freedom across religions and whether they can be decided without facts of the particular case.