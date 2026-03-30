Central Consumer Protection Authority bars Bengaluru restaurants from LPG surcharges
Bengaluru restaurants can no longer add extra charges for LPG on your bill.
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) stepped in after customers complained, especially with the ongoing LPG shortage linked to the West Asia conflict.
According to the CCPA, all costs, including fuel, should already be included in menu prices, so those surprise fees are officially out.
Bangalore Hotels's Association opposes LPG charges
The Bangalore Hotels's Association said it opposes separate LPG charges and will issue a circular to member restaurants instructing that such charges cannot be levied.
Still, some smaller eateries feel it is tough on them and compare it to airlines adding fuel surcharges. They are struggling with limited gas supply too.
With sales down (Kamat Hotels reports a 30% drop), many restaurants are now thinking about raising menu prices by 5% to 10% just to keep up.