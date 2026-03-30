Central Consumer Protection Authority bars Bengaluru restaurants from LPG surcharges

Bangalore Hotels's Association opposes LPG charges

The Bangalore Hotels's Association said it opposes separate LPG charges and will issue a circular to member restaurants instructing that such charges cannot be levied.

Still, some smaller eateries feel it is tough on them and compare it to airlines adding fuel surcharges. They are struggling with limited gas supply too.

With sales down (Kamat Hotels reports a 30% drop), many restaurants are now thinking about raising menu prices by 5% to 10% just to keep up.