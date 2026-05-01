Central Water Commission warns India's reservoirs just under 39% capacity
India
India's major reservoirs are running low, with over half now below 40% capacity, according to the Central Water Commission.
Overall storage is down to just under 39% of total capacity, a clear drop from recent years and a worrying sign as summer heatwaves continue.
Southern states worst hit, east critical
Southern states are struggling most: the southern region's 47 reservoirs are at 28% of capacity, and Telangana's are at a critical 21%.
It's not much better in the east; Bengal's reservoirs are at only 12%; Assam's are at about 18%.
Meanwhile, other regions like the north and west are doing slightly better, but some spots like Maharashtra still face concerns.
If this trend continues, water shortages could get worse for many areas.