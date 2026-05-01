Central Water Commission warns India's reservoirs just under 39% capacity

Southern states worst hit, east critical

Southern states are struggling most: the southern region's 47 reservoirs are at 28% of capacity, and Telangana's are at a critical 21%.

It's not much better in the east; Bengal's reservoirs are at only 12%; Assam's are at about 18%.

Meanwhile, other regions like the north and west are doing slightly better, but some spots like Maharashtra still face concerns.

If this trend continues, water shortages could get worse for many areas.