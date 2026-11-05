CJP receiving funds from US-based donors, Pakistani politicians: Union minister 

He alleged that these alleged foreign-funded NGOs, deep state operatives and anti-India forces are manufacturing the anti-India narrative and that Dipke had been receiving funds from US-based donors, while Ashutosh Ranka was paid by Pakistani politicians.

"Over the last month the CJP's tactics were all about manufacturing rebellion. It was all about manufacturing anarchy in the country's capital during the festive season...Obviously, there were malafide motives. There was malafide intent in it," BJP spokesperson Tuhin A Sinha also told NDTV.