CJP receiving funds from US-based donors, Pakistani politicians: Union minister
What's the story
Union Minister Jitendra Singh has accused the satirical group Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) of receiving illegal funds from foreign non-profits and anti-India elements. Singh said there is concrete evidence linking CJP's founder Abhijeet Dipke and strategist Ashutosh Ranka to overseas financiers. "There is enough evidence to show that they are being funded by unauthorized sources, by anti-India NGOs, and anti-India organizations within and outside the country," he said.
Protest allegations
CJP's actions part of plan to ruin India's reputation: BJP
He alleged that these alleged foreign-funded NGOs, deep state operatives and anti-India forces are manufacturing the anti-India narrative and that Dipke had been receiving funds from US-based donors, while Ashutosh Ranka was paid by Pakistani politicians.
"Over the last month the CJP's tactics were all about manufacturing rebellion. It was all about manufacturing anarchy in the country's capital during the festive season...Obviously, there were malafide motives. There was malafide intent in it," BJP spokesperson Tuhin A Sinha also told NDTV.
Legal action
Delhi Police summon CJP spokespersons over defiance acts
The Delhi Police Crime Branch has summoned CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ranka for questioning over alleged violations of prohibitory orders on Thursday.
The summons relate to two cases registered against them on October 13, when they allegedly breached security and entered Jantar Mantar to unfurl the national flag, following which they were sent to seven days of judicial custody.
They were released on October 21.
CJP
This is the shameful reality, CJP reacts
Responding to the allegations on Thursday, the CJP accused the Union minister of making claims without accountability.
In a post on X, the CJP said, "This is the shameful reality. A Union Minister can say anything and get away with it. This is precisely why even the Words of those occupying the highest chairs hold no Value today."
Counterclaims
Opposition reacts to allegations, questions BJP-led Centre
The Congress has also dismissed the BJP-led Centre's allegations of foreign funding against the party.
"If the BJP, including the home minister, is saying that Congress is being funded by foreign agencies and they're not able to produce a shred of paper or a shred of evidence, this shows the competence level of Amit Shah, Jaishankar and R&AW. What is the IB...R&AW doing? On what basis are these comments being made?" Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge asked.