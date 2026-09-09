Centre and Ladakh groups meet in Delhi on constitutional protections
India
The Centre and Ladakh's key civil society groups met in Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the region's long-standing demand for constitutional protections.
This was their first meeting three months after the previous meeting, and talks focused on a customized sui generis model for Ladakh.
Leh, Kargil leaders say assurances unwritten
Leaders from Leh and Kargil said government officials repeated earlier verbal assurances but still didn't put anything in writing, despite requests.
Since becoming a union territory in 2019, Ladakh has been pushing for its own elected legislature with real powers.
A more detailed update is expected from the groups this Thursday.