Centre approves ₹9,585cr NCR vehicle swap to BS-VI or electric
The government just approved a ₹9,585 crore plan to swap out old trucks and busses in the NCR for cleaner BS-VI or electric vehicles.
Even though these older vehicles make up only 3% of the vehicle fleet, they're behind a whopping 36% of transport-sector PM2.5 emissions.
The move was announced on June 3, 2026.
NCR scheme targets 2.07L owners
The plan covers around 2.07 lakh vehicle owners across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh: owners of really old trucks and busses will need to scrap them, while slightly newer ones can be sold outside NCR.
Perks include cheaper loans (5% interest subvention), breaks on registration fees and road taxes, plus fuel vouchers worth up to ₹4,800 a month for 5 years.
Delhi will see even tighter rules with more electric options required; a digital portal will handle eligibility checks, incentive claims and monitoring.