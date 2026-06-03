Centre approves ₹9,585cr NCR vehicle swap to BS-VI or electric

NCR scheme targets 2.07L owners

The plan covers around 2.07 lakh vehicle owners across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh: owners of really old trucks and busses will need to scrap them, while slightly newer ones can be sold outside NCR.

Perks include cheaper loans (5% interest subvention), breaks on registration fees and road taxes, plus fuel vouchers worth up to ₹4,800 a month for 5 years.

Delhi will see even tighter rules with more electric options required; a digital portal will handle eligibility checks, incentive claims and monitoring.