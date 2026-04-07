Centre doubles LPG allocation for migrant workers amid cylinder crisis

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has doubled the allocation of 5kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders for migrant laborers across all states. The decision, announced on Monday, is based on the average daily supply of these cylinders during March 2-3. The new allocation exceeds the previous limit of 20% specified in a March 21 order.

Distribution details Additional cylinders to be given to state governments The additional cylinders will be at the disposal of state governments and their food or civil supplies departments. They are intended for distribution only to migrant laborers in respective states, with the help of public oil marketing companies. Since March 23, around 6.75 lakh such cylinders have been sold, according to government data.

Supply crisis LPG shortage due to geopolitical tensions The LPG shortage comes amid rising input costs due to crude oil volatility from geopolitical tensions. The situation is largely attributed to disruptions in global energy supply chains due to the conflict involving Iran, especially around the Strait of Hormuz. This region is a key transit point for a large portion of the world's oil and gas shipments.

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