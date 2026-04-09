Centre challenges 2018 Sabarimala ruling citing male superiority before bench India Apr 09, 2026

The Indian government is pushing back against the 2018 Supreme Court ruling that let women of menstruating age enter Kerala's Sabarimala temple.

The Center says the earlier judgment assumed male superiority, and now a nine-judge bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, is re-examining how gender and religious rights intersect.