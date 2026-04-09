Centre challenges 2018 Sabarimala ruling citing male superiority before bench
India
The Indian government is pushing back against the 2018 Supreme Court ruling that let women of menstruating age enter Kerala's Sabarimala temple.
The Center says the earlier judgment assumed male superiority, and now a nine-judge bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, is re-examining how gender and religious rights intersect.
Mehta cites temple, Nataraj on morality
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that not all religious customs are gender-biased, pointing to Kerala's Kottankulangara Sree Devi Temple where men dress as women for a festival.
Meanwhile, Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj suggested that public morality, not just what's written in the Constitution, should guide these decisions.