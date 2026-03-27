Centre clears military purchase proposals worth ₹2.38 lakh crore 

The Defense Acquisition Council (DAC), headed by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh , has cleared proposals worth ₹2.38 lakh crore to enhance India's defense capabilities. The council gave Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for several projects, including an Air Defense Tracked System and Armored Piercing Tank Ammunition for the Indian Army . The Air Defense Tracked System will provide real-time control and reporting capabilities, while the High Capacity Radio Relay ensures reliable communication.

Army upgrades DAC approves Dhanush gun system The DAC also approved the Dhanush Gun System for the Army, which will improve artillery capabilities for long-range target engagement across all terrains with enhanced lethality and accuracy. The Runway Independent Aerial Surveillance System will provide surveillance capabilities to the Army units, while the Armored Piercing Tank Ammunition will enhance the lethality of Anti-Tank ammunition.

Air Force upgrades DAC clears IAF medium transport aircraft For the Indian Air Force, the DAC cleared proposals for Medium Transport Aircraft, the S-400 Long Range Surface-to-Air Missile System and Remotely Piloted Strike Aircraft. The Medium Transport Aircraft will replace AN32 and IL76 fleets to meet airlift requirements. The S-400 system is aimed at countering long-range air threats, while Remotely Piloted Strike Aircraft will facilitate offensive operations and intelligence activities.

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