Centre gets SC notice over media organizations' privacy law challenge 

Senior Advocate Madhavi Divan, appearing for the DNPA, argued that requiring permission from individuals before publishing could lead to pre-censorship in newsrooms.

"We have raised the argument concerning exemptions as well. Otherwise, newsrooms will shut down if we have to ask for permission. It is....complete regime of pre-censorship," she said.

She also questioned why earlier versions of the legislation excluded journalism if it wasn't meant for them.

Divan urged the court to consider the stay application by the media group.