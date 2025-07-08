Next Article
Centre initiates study on rising sudden deaths among young Indians
The Indian government is kicking off a nationwide study to figure out why more people under 45 have been dying suddenly since the pandemic.
Most of these cases are linked to heart-related issues, and the Health Ministry is teaming up with INCLEN International to dig deeper.
Autopsies required for all sudden deaths in Karnataka
This move comes after Karnataka's Chief Minister suggested vaccines might be involved—a claim the central government has firmly denied.
Recent research from AIIMS found no vaccine link, pointing instead to factors like past COVID-19 hospitalizations or intense workouts.
Karnataka now requires hospitals to report sudden deaths and do autopsies, hoping a detailed registry will help prevent future tragedies.