Next Article
Amarnath Yatra attracts over 1 lakh pilgrims in 6 days
The Amarnath Yatra is off to a big start this year—over one lakh people have already made the trek to the famous cave shrine in just six days.
The pilgrimage, which began on July 3 and runs until August 9, offers two main routes: the classic 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam trail and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal path.
Things running smoothly on both routes
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha shared that things are running smoothly on both routes, with even more devotees expected soon.
For many, this yatra isn't just a physical challenge—it's a major spiritual event that brings thousands together from across India to honor Lord Shiva at one of his most sacred Himalayan shrines.