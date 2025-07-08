Amarnath Yatra attracts over 1 lakh pilgrims in 6 days India Jul 08, 2025

The Amarnath Yatra is off to a big start this year—over one lakh people have already made the trek to the famous cave shrine in just six days.

The pilgrimage, which began on July 3 and runs until August 9, offers two main routes: the classic 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam trail and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal path.