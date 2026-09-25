Centre keeps most of Manipur under AFSPA for 6 months
The central government has decided to keep most of Manipur under disturbed area status for another six months, starting October 1.
This means the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) will still apply across the state, except in areas covered by 13 specific police stations.
The move comes as unrest and safety concerns continue in the region.
Suspected militants kill 4 villagers
The extension follows a recent surge in violence, including a tragic incident where four villagers were killed near the Myanmar border by suspected militants.
Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh has condemned the killing, saying that "such acts of violence have no place in our society and will not be tolerated" and conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families.
The government says the Ministry of Home Affairs extended the "disturbed area" status under AFSPA amid renewed violence.