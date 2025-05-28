Centre notifies new rules for Army, Navy and Air Force
The central government has notified new rules under the Inter-Services Organizations (Command, Control & Discipline) Act 2023.
The new regulations will come into effect from May 27 and are aimed at ensuring unified command across the Army, Navy, and Air Force.
According to the government, this significant step aims to bolster the effective command, control, and efficient functioning of Inter-Services Organizations (ISOs), thereby strengthening jointness among the armed forces.
Act provisions
Act empowers ISOs, maintains service-specific conditions
The Act empowers Commanders-in-Chief and Officers-in-Command of ISOs to maintain discipline and administration among personnel.
It does this without changing the unique service conditions of each branch.
The rules under Section 11 of the act are meant to help implement its provisions effectively.
These rules are a critical enabler for the functioning of the ISOs and establish a comprehensive framework for discipline, administrative control, and operational synergy.
Operational efficiency
Rules facilitate operational synergy, prevent duplication
With these rules in place, the act is fully operational.
The Bill was passed by both Houses during the Monsoon Session of 2023 and received the assent of the president on August 15, 2023.
The notification of these rules comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.
The tension has been aggravated after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people.
In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir