Centre orders 191 factories shut after Delhi-NCR air 'very poor'
Delhi-NCR's air is officially in the "very poor" zone, and things aren't looking up.
In response, the central government just ordered 191 factories to shut down for skipping out on pollution-control technology, a move Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav says is about tackling the city's severe smog head-on.
Delhi unveils traffic and vehicle plans
With Saturday's AQI spiking to 348, officials are rolling out bigger plans: fixing 233 traffic hotspots, adding smart traffic systems at city entry points by the end of 2026, and speeding up road repairs to cut dust.
There's also a push to swap old vehicles for cleaner BS-VI-compliant, CNG and electric vehicles by 2028, all part of a larger effort to clear Delhi's air for good.