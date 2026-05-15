Centre raises fuel prices ₹3 per liter, CPI(M), Congress oppose
Gasoline and diesel just got pricier by ₹3 per liter, and both CPI(M) and Congress are not happy about it.
CPI(M) called the move a "declaration of war against the people," while Congress chief Sunny Joseph warned that it will raise freight and transport costs and create significant financial burdens on consumer States like Kerala.
CPI(M) is calling for strong protests against the Centre's decision, while the Block Congress Committees are gearing up for state-wide protests on Saturday, May 16, demanding the government roll back the hike.
CPI(M) says Centre mishandling energy crisis
CPI(M) says the government is mishandling the energy crisis and putting extra pressure on regular folks, especially since they raised taxes even when global oil prices dropped.
The party also pointed out that rising LPG prices are hurting small businesses, driving up food costs, and even affecting places like orphanages.
As Sunny Joseph put it, the fuel price hike would create significant financial burdens and raise freight and transport costs.
If you want to join in or just stay informed, keep an eye out for state-wide protest updates on Saturday, May 16.