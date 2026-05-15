Centre raises fuel prices ₹3 per liter, CPI(M), Congress oppose

CPI(M) says Centre mishandling energy crisis

CPI(M) says the government is mishandling the energy crisis and putting extra pressure on regular folks, especially since they raised taxes even when global oil prices dropped.

The party also pointed out that rising LPG prices are hurting small businesses, driving up food costs, and even affecting places like orphanages.

As Sunny Joseph put it, the fuel price hike would create significant financial burdens and raise freight and transport costs.

If you want to join in or just stay informed, keep an eye out for state-wide protest updates on Saturday, May 16.