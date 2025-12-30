Centre reviews DGCA report on IndiGo's December 2025 flight disruptions

Why does this matter?

IndiGo is India's biggest airline, but the DGCA found their planning was off—they had fewer planes and not enough trained crew to handle the new limits.

Now, regulators have cut IndiGo's winter schedule by 10%, focusing on high-demand, high-frequency routes, and an outside expert has been brought in to help fix things.

If you fly often or care about travel chaos, this shake-up could mean smoother skies—or at least fewer last-minute cancellations—in the future.