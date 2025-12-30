Mangaluru's New Year parties get a 12:30am curfew

Planning to celebrate New Year's Eve in Mangaluru? Heads up—city police have set some clear ground rules. All parties at hotels, clubs, and restaurants need official permission by December 23, and everything has to wrap up by 12:30am on January 1.

DJs out, safety 1st, and no public drinking No DJs this year—sound systems must stick to noise limits.

Drinking, smoking, or using drugs in public spots like parks or beaches is banned.

Police squads will be checking for drunk driving and other violations.

More checks for a safer night out Special teams will be on the lookout to prevent harassment of women, drag racing, gambling, and underage drinking (no entry for anyone under 18 at liquor venues).

Organizers also need to provide parking, fire safety measures, and ambulances just in case.