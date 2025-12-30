Next Article
Southern Railway's new timetable speeds things up in 2026
India
Southern Railway is rolling out a fresh timetable on January 1, 2026, aiming to make train journeys faster and smoother.
Sixty-five mail, express, and superfast trains will get a speed boost thanks to upgraded tracks, better signals, and new safety tech—all part of their push for more efficient travel and happier passengers.
Focus on safety and smoother rides
To keep things safe with these higher speeds, crews have had extra training and the railway ran thorough safety checks.
The updated schedule means some routes will see trains running more reliably—and you'll probably spend less time traveling.
It's all about making your ride safer, quicker, and just a bit easier.