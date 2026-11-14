Chadayamangalam boy, 13, taken to shelter after stepfather's assault
A 13-year-old boy from Chadayamangalam, Kerala, was taken to a shelter home with his mother and siblings after his stepfather assaulted him.
The quick move came as part of immediate steps to keep the family safe, with help from Women and Child Development Minister Bindhu Krishna.
Bindhu Krishna promises full support
Minister Krishna visited the family on November 13, promising full support.
The mother would be offered a temporary job at the shelter home itself, and the children would be provided with safe accommodation, essential psychological support, and proper care.
As she put it, "The government will make no compromises in safeguarding the rights and safety of children, and will continue to extend full protection and support to distressed families," said the Minister.