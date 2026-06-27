Champat Rai resigns after former aide's temple donation misuse arrest
India
Champat Rai, the longtime general secretary behind the Ram Mandir project, has resigned after a former aide was arrested for allegedly misusing temple donations.
Rai's exit is a big deal: he's been at the heart of the decades-long campaign to build the temple and helped steer its construction.
Champat Rai led ₹2000cr fundraising
Rai started out as a chemistry lecturer before joining Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in 1980, eventually becoming known as the "Record Keeper of Ram Lalla" for his detailed work.
He played a major role in legal battles, led fundraising that brought in over ₹2,000 crore, and oversaw milestones like the bhoomi pujan and the 2024 temple opening.
His resignation marks a major shift as investigators look into financial irregularities within the trust.