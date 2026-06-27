Champat Rai resigns after former aide's temple donation misuse arrest

Champat Rai led ₹2000cr fundraising

Rai started out as a chemistry lecturer before joining Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in 1980, eventually becoming known as the "Record Keeper of Ram Lalla" for his detailed work.

He played a major role in legal battles, led fundraising that brought in over ₹2,000 crore, and oversaw milestones like the bhoomi pujan and the 2024 temple opening.

His resignation marks a major shift as investigators look into financial irregularities within the trust.