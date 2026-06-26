Champat Rai resigns amid alleged Ram Mandir donation theft probe
Champat Rai, who was the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has stepped down amid the controversy surrounding the alleged donation theft.
His resignation happened amid the controversy, following which Uttar Pradesh police arrested eight people linked to the case.
A formal police complaint (FIR) was filed just before these arrests, and investigators are now digging into how much money was misused and who else might be involved.
Ayodhya VHP trust leaders meet
A VHP meeting took place in Ayodhya earlier on the day the FIR was registered, attended by top leaders from Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Ram Mandir Trust to talk about the scandal and ongoing police probes.
Key trust members like Dr. Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao joined VHP leaders Milind Parande and Bajrang Lal Bagra at the meeting.
Police are questioning suspects, many close to Rai, to figure out exactly how the alleged fraud played out and whether there's a bigger scam behind it all.