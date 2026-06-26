Champat Rai resigns amid alleged Ram Mandir donation theft probe

Ayodhya VHP trust leaders meet

A VHP meeting took place in Ayodhya earlier on the day the FIR was registered, attended by top leaders from Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Ram Mandir Trust to talk about the scandal and ongoing police probes.

Key trust members like Dr. Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao joined VHP leaders Milind Parande and Bajrang Lal Bagra at the meeting.

Police are questioning suspects, many close to Rai, to figure out exactly how the alleged fraud played out and whether there's a bigger scam behind it all.