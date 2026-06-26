Champat Rai under SIT probe over alleged Ram Mandir donations
Champat Rai, who leads the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, is under investigation for alleged corruption tied to donations for the Ram Mandir.
The Uttar Pradesh government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT), and while some arrests have happened, the trust itself hasn't been found guilty of any wrongdoing.
Former lecturer Champat Rai faces criticism
Rai's journey took him from working as a chemistry lecturer to becoming a key figure in the Vishva Hindu Parishad and a driving force behind the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.
Since 2021, he's faced criticism over land deals and donation drives (critics say prices were inflated), but Rai insists everything was above board.
Despite rumors about his resignation, Vishva Hindu Parishad officials say he's still on the job; his silence on these issues has kept speculation alive among followers.