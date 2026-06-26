Champat Rai under SIT probe over alleged Ram Mandir donations

Former lecturer Champat Rai faces criticism

Rai's journey took him from working as a chemistry lecturer to becoming a key figure in the Vishva Hindu Parishad and a driving force behind the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Since 2021, he's faced criticism over land deals and donation drives (critics say prices were inflated), but Rai insists everything was above board.

Despite rumors about his resignation, Vishva Hindu Parishad officials say he's still on the job; his silence on these issues has kept speculation alive among followers.