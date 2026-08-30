Chandigarh drug suspect Deepak Thapa escapes custody after chili powder

In a wild turn of events, Deepak Thapa, 30, suspected of drug dealing, managed to escape police custody in Chandigarh's Sector 38.

The Khanna CIA team brought him home to recover heroin but, after asking for his handcuffs to be removed for a bathroom break, he and his mother threw red chili powder at the officers.

With the police's vision temporarily affected, Thapa slipped away.