Chandigarh drug suspect Deepak Thapa escapes custody after chili powder
India
In a wild turn of events, Deepak Thapa, 30, suspected of drug dealing, managed to escape police custody in Chandigarh's Sector 38.
The Khanna CIA team brought him home to recover heroin but, after asking for his handcuffs to be removed for a bathroom break, he and his mother threw red chili powder at the officers.
With the police's vision temporarily affected, Thapa slipped away.
Deepak Thapa named after 500g seizure
Thapa had been arrested just days earlier after about 500gm of heroin were seized in a related operation.
Another suspect had named him as part of a trafficking network, leading police to his house.
After the escape, Maloya police registered a case against both Thapa and his mother under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, but Thapa is still at large.