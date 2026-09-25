Chandigarh police head constable Nitin found shot dead at home
India
A Chandigarh police head constable named Nitin was found shot dead at his own house on Friday morning.
His wife and son were there when it happened, and police are investigating the role of those present in the house as the investigation is underway.
Neighbors called the police after hearing a gunshot, and a country-made pistol was recovered from the scene.
Multiple recent attacks target Punjab police
This isn't an isolated case: recent weeks have seen other attacks on Punjab police officers, including two separate shootings in Amritsar.
These incidents have sparked real worries about the safety of those serving in uniform across the region.