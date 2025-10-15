Chandigarh, Punjab police in custody battle over politician Navneet Chaturvedi
On Tuesday, things got tense between Punjab and Chandigarh Police over who should have custody of Navneet Chaturvedi, the national president of the Janata Party and a resident of Jaipur.
Chaturvedi was accused of submitting fake signatures with his Rajya Sabha nomination papers, which led to his papers being rejected.
After that, he asked Chandigarh Police for protection—and they agreed.
Standoff quickly caught public attention
As Chandigarh Police were taking Chaturvedi away from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Ropar police stopped them near Sukhna Lake and insisted on taking him into custody themselves.
The two sides wouldn't budge, leading to a standoff that quickly caught public attention—especially after a video of the scene started circulating online.
Eventually, senior officers suggested sorting things out at police headquarters to cool things down.