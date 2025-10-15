Chandigarh, Punjab police in custody battle over politician Navneet Chaturvedi India Oct 15, 2025

On Tuesday, things got tense between Punjab and Chandigarh Police over who should have custody of Navneet Chaturvedi, the national president of the Janata Party and a resident of Jaipur.

Chaturvedi was accused of submitting fake signatures with his Rajya Sabha nomination papers, which led to his papers being rejected.

After that, he asked Chandigarh Police for protection—and they agreed.