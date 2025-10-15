Next Article
Jaisalmer bus fire tragedy claims 20 lives, 16 injured
India
A devastating bus fire broke out just after leaving Jaisalmer, claiming 20 lives and injuring 16 more.
The private bus, carrying 57 passengers, was quickly engulfed in flames despite the driver's efforts to stop.
Many passengers were trapped inside as smoke and fire spread rapidly.
PM Modi announces compensation
Locals and Army personnel rushed in to help with the rescue efforts. Injured passengers were taken to hospitals in Jaisalmer and Jodhpur for treatment.
Prime Minister Modi has announced ₹2 lakh compensation for each victim's family and ₹50,000 for those injured.
Authorities believe a short circuit started the fire.