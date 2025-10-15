NewsBytesExplainer: India's 1st-ever surgical strike on foreign soil

Aftermath and implications

India made a point to avoid hitting Pakistani military bases to keep things from spiraling out of control.

Even so, Pakistan responded with drone and missile attacks on Indian bases, but most were intercepted by India's defenses.

Operation Sindoor signals a big shift: India now treats terror attacks as acts of war and is willing to take bold action—even sharing strike footage publicly to push for accountability.

This move could reshape how both countries handle future conflicts and security in the region.