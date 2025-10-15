'Jai Shri Ram' chants during Anil-MPHC face-off sparks tension
Gwalior is feeling tense after a recent face-off between police and advocate Anil Mishra near Phoolbagh in Gwalior, amid the Madhya Pradesh High Court statue dispute, where both sides chanted "Jai Shri Ram."
The clash has brought back heated debates over installing Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's statue at the court—especially since Mishra's earlier remarks about Ambedkar sparked outrage and two FIRs.
Dalit groups call off protest
Dalit groups have decided to call off their October 15 protest after meeting with officials, but the city is still under heavy security, with over 4,000 police on duty.
The statue dispute has split lawyers and locals: some see it as honoring Ambedkar's legacy as a Dalit icon and Constitution architect, while others argue court spaces should stay neutral.
How authorities handle this will shape communal harmony in Gwalior going forward.