Mamata Banerjee visits North Bengal after deadly landslides, floods
India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Mirik in Darjeeling after deadly landslides and floods hit North Bengal this October, leaving 32 people dead—most of them from Mirik and Darjeeling.
Meeting families who lost their homes, she announced ₹1.2 lakh in assistance per household under the "Banglar Bari" scheme.
Thousands have been displaced and local infrastructure has taken a big hit.
Banerjee praised relief teams for acting fast to clear roads and restore services, while promising ongoing support so every affected family gets help.
Her visit is about bringing some stability back to the region—and making sure no one's left behind as North Bengal recovers.